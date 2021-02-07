PIVX Trading 18% Higher Over Last Week (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 7th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $33.76 million and approximately $878,017.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001872 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

