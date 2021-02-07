PIXEL Market Cap Hits $8.08 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. PIXEL has a total market cap of $8.08 million and $2.59 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,289.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.53 or 0.01155752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.68 or 0.00479709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00039538 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006791 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000254 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

PIXEL Coin Trading

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

