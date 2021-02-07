Pizza (PIZZA) Hits Market Cap of $537,961.31

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Pizza has a market cap of $537,961.31 and approximately $178.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza token can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pizza has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar.

Pizza Token Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

