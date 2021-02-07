Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. Plains GP reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plains GP.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SL Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 59,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.6% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

