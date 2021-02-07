Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of PLYA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.22.

In other news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $81,590.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,867 shares of company stock worth $1,211,548. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 230,082 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $1,971,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

