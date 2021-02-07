Playkey Market Cap Reaches $223,722.04 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Playkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market cap of $223,722.04 and approximately $71,680.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00063487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $466.30 or 0.01198212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.81 or 0.06336187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00052510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023020 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00033944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

