POA (POA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $744,076.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. POA has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and $744,076.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, POA has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 284,334,249 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
POA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
