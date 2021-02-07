POA (POA) Trading 24.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. POA has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $511,869.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, POA has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar.
POA Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 284,315,492 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
POA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
