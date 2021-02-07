Polis Hits Market Cap of $7.19 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Polis token can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001904 BTC on major exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $7.19 million and $3,476.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023167 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007774 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Token Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

