Polymath Price Up 26.1% Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $69.46 million and $9.91 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,263,172 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

