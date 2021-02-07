Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Holdings Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $2,302,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Pool by 249.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $359.32 on Friday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $401.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

