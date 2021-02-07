Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Hits $30.05 on Top Exchanges

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 71% higher against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $19.46 million and $17.20 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $30.05 or 0.00077595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00050544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00177769 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00063428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00062611 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00231759 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00073214 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

