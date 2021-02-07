Poolz Finance Trading 118.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $38.21 or 0.00097754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 118.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $24.74 million and approximately $109,822.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00051780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00180547 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00059568 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00064047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.00232505 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00074222 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

Poolz Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

