POPCHAIN (PCH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 58.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 58.2% lower against the US dollar. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $109,809.79 and approximately $1.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00134497 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

