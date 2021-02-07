PopularCoin (POP) Market Capitalization Tops $133,732.99

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $133,732.99 and approximately $12.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.87 or 0.00389988 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00047578 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,813.78 or 1.00327899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00035040 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00066327 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001672 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,145,205,861 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

