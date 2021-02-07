Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Separately, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.21. The company had a trading volume of 546,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,792. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $104.98.

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

