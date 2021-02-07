PotCoin Hits One Day Volume of $13,001.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $13,001.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 43.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,843.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,605.65 or 0.04133616 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.29 or 0.00389489 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.07 or 0.01143225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.04 or 0.00471221 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.51 or 0.00390062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.00238411 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00021247 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,645,240 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

