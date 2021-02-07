PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 3.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 38.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in PPL by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 3.2% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PPL opened at $27.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.97.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

