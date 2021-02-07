PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,897,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,732 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.16% of PRA Group worth $75,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,014,000 after acquiring an additional 108,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000.

In other news, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,500 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,746.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,073 shares of company stock worth $311,015. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRAA opened at $36.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.25 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

