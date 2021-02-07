Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 39.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 342.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

PFBC stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $767.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.32.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.