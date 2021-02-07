Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $229.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.72 million.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.22-3.22 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

