Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $229.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.72 million.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 3.22-3.22 EPS.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.29.
Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $46.12.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
