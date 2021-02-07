Proequities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Proequities Inc. boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Southern by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,785,000 after acquiring an additional 133,195 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,285,000 after acquiring an additional 152,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,887,000 after acquiring an additional 148,470 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in The Southern by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,856,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,677,000 after acquiring an additional 184,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

