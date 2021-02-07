Proequities Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $108.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.97 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

