Proequities Inc. Sells 597 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Proequities Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGT stock opened at $370.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.30 and a 200-day moving average of $325.30. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $372.22.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.