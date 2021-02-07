Proequities Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Proequities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.0% of Proequities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $67.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

