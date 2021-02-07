Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Position Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Progress Software worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 65.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,394,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after purchasing an additional 549,303 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at $7,156,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Progress Software by 17.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,121,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,124,000 after purchasing an additional 164,263 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 827,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,344,000 after acquiring an additional 157,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 978.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 172,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 156,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Progress Software stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.