Project Pai Price Down 4.9% This Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Project Pai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $12.83 million and approximately $325,219.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00134466 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,728,408,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,502,715,577 tokens. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

