Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Prologis by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Prologis by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 318,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management grew its position in Prologis by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 16,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

PLD stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The firm has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

