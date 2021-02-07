ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.25% of ProShares UltraPro S&P500 worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPRO. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P500 by 2,646.8% during the third quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 187,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 180,881 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P500 by 502.9% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 69,665 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $84.80 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P500 has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $85.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.77.

