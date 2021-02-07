Proton Price Up 67% This Week (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Proton token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $26.55 million and approximately $892.83 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Proton has traded 67% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00063601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $430.07 or 0.01130122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,381.13 or 0.06257037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00050070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00023366 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017168 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00032937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XPR is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,809,807,977 tokens. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Proton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

