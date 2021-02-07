Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Provident Financial Services posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,306 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $12,899,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 188.6% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,050,854 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after buying an additional 686,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after buying an additional 302,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $1,703,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. 283,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $23.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

