ProximaX (XPX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $116,282.00

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. One ProximaX token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. ProximaX has a market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $116,282.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ProximaX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00050625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00174351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00059928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00063181 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00233196 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00072604 BTC.

ProximaX Token Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Token Trading

ProximaX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProximaX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProximaX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.