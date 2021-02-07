Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BGAOY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Proximus from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded Proximus from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of BGAOY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. Proximus has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.79.

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public customers in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

