PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Hits $0.0070 on Exchanges

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. PUBLISH has a market cap of $1.40 million and $115,458.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $485.42 or 0.01256796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.51 or 0.06937453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00053086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00017718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022890 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00034688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

PUBLISH Coin Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

