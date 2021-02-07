PumaPay (PMA) Reaches Market Cap of $10.09 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $10.09 million and $508,354.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00063040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.16 or 0.01103148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,330.57 or 0.06163062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00023045 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00017050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00032211 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,076,422,231 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

