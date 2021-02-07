Pundi X NEM Trading 34.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 34.9% against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $9,349.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00179253 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00063354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00063343 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00234039 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00073806 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,419,455,103 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

Pundi X NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

