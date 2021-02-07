Pundi X (NPXS) Trading 16% Higher Over Last Week

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. Pundi X has a total market cap of $118.83 million and approximately $86.52 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pundi X (NPXS) is a token. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

