Pylon Network (PYLNT) Price Hits $0.55 on Major Exchanges

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Pylon Network has a market cap of $322,192.69 and approximately $287.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pylon Network has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00063696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.20 or 0.01190725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,411.49 or 0.06185696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00050897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022909 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00016871 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Pylon Network Token Profile

Pylon Network (CRYPTO:PYLNT) is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,010 tokens. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

