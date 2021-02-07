Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Tops One Day Volume of $7,609.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 18% higher against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $282,274.48 and $7,609.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00004554 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00050949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00178784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00061038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00063436 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00240014 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00073909 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

