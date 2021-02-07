Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for ConocoPhillips Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,302,000 after buying an additional 151,859 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after buying an additional 2,417,177 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $204,524,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,961,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.