Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for M/I Homes, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of M/I Homes in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

M/I Homes stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47. M/I Homes has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $55.50.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,340,000 after acquiring an additional 363,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

