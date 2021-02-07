Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Issued By Truist Securiti

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $9.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.18 EPS.

VRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.44.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $215.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $197.47 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.67. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirova grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

