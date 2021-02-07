Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Cut by Analyst

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Humana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the insurance provider will earn $6.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.97. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HUM. Truist upped their target price on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens upped their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

HUM opened at $379.30 on Friday. Humana has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

