Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lithia Motors, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lithia Motors in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q3 2021 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

LAD has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.42.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $369.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.11. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $372.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In related news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,465,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905 over the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

