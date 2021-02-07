Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Littelfuse, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $262.00 on Friday. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.23.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total transaction of $540,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,507,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.63, for a total value of $1,812,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,533,836.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,335 shares of company stock valued at $13,496,793. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.