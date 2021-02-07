Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.21 Million

Brokerages predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will announce $106.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.83 million. Q2 posted sales of $86.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $403.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.59 million to $404.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $487.94 million, with estimates ranging from $482.71 million to $497.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTWO. KeyCorp raised their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $238,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $974,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $1,296,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,277,386.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,528,537. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 67.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at $64,000.

NYSE QTWO opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Q2 has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $142.76.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

