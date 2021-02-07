QASH Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $270,267.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. QASH has a market cap of $18.34 million and approximately $270,267.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QASH has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One QASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.25 or 0.01265307 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.59 or 0.06816245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00053700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00017861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022876 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00034698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

QASH (QASH) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

QASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

