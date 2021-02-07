Qcash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $617.11 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Qcash has a market capitalization of $71.91 million and approximately $617.11 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00051024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00175593 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00063466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00055721 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00238093 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00073058 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Token Trading

Qcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

