qiibee (QBX) Trading 15.8% Higher This Week

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, qiibee has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One qiibee coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. qiibee has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $26.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00051085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00176779 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00059504 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00063487 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00238627 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00075018 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 coins and its circulating supply is 828,123,265 coins. qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com . The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com

qiibee Coin Trading

qiibee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

