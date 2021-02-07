Qitmeer Market Capitalization Reaches $3.08 Million (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $521,985.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qitmeer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00050489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00178932 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00063011 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00233008 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00073343 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 149,890,570 coins. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qitmeer Coin Trading

Qitmeer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.